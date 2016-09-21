26°
Gladstone residents are being told wrong information by companies: Mayor says

Sarah Barnham
| 21st Sep 2016 10:21 AM Updated: 11:28 AM
THE council is advising residents that it does not advocate the practice of residents, who have been approached by companies, painting street numbers outside their properties.

Council has received reports from residents advising that they have been approached by providers of the street numbering service who claim that Council encourages the practise.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Council, as per its Allocation of Urban and Rural Addresses for Buildings and Property Adjoining Roads policy, did not support the marking of street address numbers on kerbs.

"Council certainly does not endorse the practice and anyone selling the service to residents should not be making the claim that we do," Councillor Burnett said.

"Council provides permission for a property owner or occupier to mark the kerb with a property number, provided it is done so in a neat and legible fashion as per the policy conditions, and on the understanding that Council will not replace the number when kerbs are replaced or damaged.

"It is the resident's prerogative whether or not to enter a commercial agreement with the service providers, but they should not do so on the understanding the Council encourages the practice."

Cr Burnett added that kerbside numbering was considered to be an addition to the house number being displayed on a façade or letter box and not an alternative means of presenting the property's number.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region, residents, street number

