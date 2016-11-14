$500K cash injection for Gladstone

THE GLADSTONE region is set to receive a $500,000 boost to its local economy.
It's a part of a $6m funding pool, with twelve regions across the state receiving the $500,000 top up.
The Advancing Regional Innovation Program, funded by the Palaszczuk Government, is designed to encourage business leaders and key industries to harness innovation and create new economic opportunities and jobs.
Member for Gladstone Glenn butcher said the funding for Gladstone would be available over three years.
"The new Advancing Regional Innovation program will help locals work together to connect and leverage efforts that spur innovation and create jobs," Mr Butcher said.
"We want this funding to be used to stimulate and link up efforts at a regional level and to encourage greater understanding and collaboration between entrepreneurs, local business leaders and major industries, councils, universities and the community at large."
The funding is available to support activities including upgrading or equipping innovation spaces, boosting capability and skills development, increasing access to mentors and investors, tools and platforms to enable greater collaboration, and programs that connect entrepreneurs with each other and with regional businesses and industries.
To be eligible to apply for the relevant regional fund, interested applicants must pre-register their interest on the Advance Queensland website by 5pm Friday 18 November 2016.
For more information, visit the Advance Queensland website.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-
Applications must be collaborative and involve a lead applicant with at least 5 partners
-
Applications will consist of a collaborative action plan that outlines a tailored program of activities that responds to the local needs and stage of development of its community
-
Activities include mentoring, capability development, and innovation spaces, to connect entrepreneurs with each other and with industry, and to coordinate local efforts
-
The plan has to show that services are being provided not only in one main location in the region, but at least two other locations across the region
-
Pre-registration is open until 5pm Friday 18 November 2016
- Only applicants who have pre-registered are eligible to progress to a full application as the lead applicant-see eligibility criteria.