Gladstone ratepayers new way of making payments

Ratepayers who experienced difficulty in meeting the discount deadlines for rates payments this year can now take the option of making part payments in advance. Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said ratepayers could start making early payments towards next year's rates and charges to reduce the pressure of a lump sum bill.

"Ratepayers can make an early payment at any opportune time, such as after receiving a tax return, or they can schedule regular advance payments of smaller amounts," Councillor Burnett said.

"I know ratepayers have only recently paid this year's rates bill, but we want them to have as much time as possible to split next year's rates payment into manageable portions and improve their ability to meet discount deadlines," Cr Burnett said.

Ratepayers receive a 10 per cent discount on their August rate notice if their full payment is made within 30 days of the notice's issue date.

Advance payments are deducted from February's half-yearly water notice and then August's rate notice.

Finance and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Cr Rick Hansen said advance payments could be made online via www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/OnlineServices, in person at Council offices, via BPAY, or by mail.

"Regular advance payments can be scheduled with your bank or through a direct debit arrangement with Council," he added.

Cr Hansen said ratepayers could "request a refund of payments at any time", providing their account remained in credit.