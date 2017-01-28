12 hours of destruction: Tyres busted, window damaged

ON SCENE: Gladstone police responded to a number of public nuisance and wilful damage incidents over the past 24 hours.

GLADSTONE police responded to a number of public nuisance and wilful damage incidents over the past 24 hours.

About 11am yesterday they were called to Goondoon St where a woman was reported causing a disturbance.

She was given a traffic infringement notice.

Around 10 minutes earlier police were called to Boyne Island where a man was said to be yelling and swearing in the street.

The situation was resolved and he was not charged.

Around 3pm it was reported four tyres on an SUV had been damaged at Barney Point.

Police were called to another damage incident about 2am this morning, after a house window was damaged at Clinton.

No charges have been laid in either wilful damage incident at this time.