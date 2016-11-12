Gladstone vietnam vet left two-week old son to fight

SWEAT glistened on the faces of the soldiers who formed the guard at the Cenotaph memorial in Gladstone, as the lives of Australia's war dead were remembered.

The summer-like discomfort was fleeting for the 150 people who stood silently beneath a few trees or small marquees as homage was paid to the sacrifices our men, women, families and their rural towns suffered during war.

Gladstone's acting Mayor Chris Trevor said November 11 continued to be a day of great significance for Commonwealth member states, when the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War, in which millions had died including tens of thousands of Australian soldiers.

Michael Lutze. Gladstone Rememberance Day service at ANZAC Park. Paul Braven GLA111116REMEMBER

Federal MP for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, reminded us that Australia has lost more than 100,00 men and women in conflict since Federation in 1901, and Remembrance Day was also about the nurses and doctors, and the families who kept things going at home. It was also about the men and women now serving in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and the Pacific nations.

RSL Gladstone sub branch president Harry Tattersall recalls the first Tombs of The Unknown Soldier from World War 1 were established in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe, and London's Westminster Abbey.

Among the attendees was Mike Lutze, and a group of men who belong to the National Service Men Association, Noel Bowley, Ron Holt, Don Sutton, Keith Leach, Les Snell and Brian Weston. Although they did not fight overseas, Remembrance Day is important to them.

Mr Lutz served on the supply ship Jeparit that ran supplies to troops in Vietnam.

Vietnam veteran Trevor Davis said his son was born two weeks prior to his leaving for war.

"I always say if politicians fought the wars there wouldn't be any," he said.

Boyne Island-Tannum Sands RSL Sub Branch secretary Mike Robbins said the Stirling Park service ran a little ahead of schedule and was attended by students from St Francis school.

"The service went well but our timing was a little bit fast and we had to slow it down a bit," he said. "I'm not quite sure if we got our timing wrong or we were going a bit quicker to escape the heat."