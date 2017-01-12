Gladstone offers ideal lifestyle for doctor's young family

NEW FACE: Dr Krishma Khanna has only been in Gladstone for three weeks and already loves our town.

"JUST like my hometown," is how Krishma Khanna describes Gladstone.

Sunshine and friendly faces brought the GP north after three years practising in Melbourne.

Dr Khanna expects this will be the perfect place for her and her husband to raise their 16-month old baby.

"Melbourne is cold, gloomy, and you see all the seasons in one day," Dr Khanna said.

"And my work hours were so odd there, I wasn't able to spend any time with my baby.

"We were here in Gladstone visiting friends and we liked the place so much we decided to move."

Dr Khanna, who was raised in India, said the working hours at Harbour City Family Practice had allowed her to spend more quality time with her daughter.

"I wanted my daughter to grow up in the same kind of environment I did," she said.

"People are nice, they're warm, they're friendly, you walk past and they'll say hi.

"I want her to have those values and right now is the growing time for her, so if she gets them now, she'll have them throughout her life.

"This is the life I want for my daughter."

Dr Khanna is a general practitioner with a special interest in women's and children's health.

"Since shifting to Queensland three weeks ago, I'm already seeing a lot more skin problems caused by sun exposure," she said.

"When I've settled in I'd like to get into doing some skin procedures."

Dr Khanna said she wanted to dedicate quality time to her patients at Harbour City Family Practice. "I want to see them come back and develop that relationship where they can talk about whatever they want with honesty and without hesitation, because that's most important."