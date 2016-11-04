Gladstone pollie would take new minister role 'with both hands'

GIVEN the chance Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he would take the Agricultural Minister's position with "both hands" after it was made vacant by the member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Ms Donaldson resigned on Thursday after it was revealed she hadn't paid a council rates bill for $8000.

But downplaying his chances, Mr Butcher said it was unlikely he would be appointed to the cabinet because of factional issues and his relative inexperience.

>> Leanne Donaldson resigns as Minister over unpaid bills

"My goal when I started was to be a minister and if the opportunity came up I would take it with both hands," he said.

Mr Butcher was elected to State Parliament last year and in that short time he has been a member of the Infrastructure, Planning and Resources Committee and currently chairs the Agriculture Committee.

"The Premier said she would take her time to make the decision and we don't know yet if she will replace the role or reshuffle the cabinet," he said.

"The position is available but with the factional side of politics it has been previously held by the left and would unlikely be filled by the right. "I'm happy to sit where I am and the Premier is a very methodical person and I'm sure she'll get the right mix."

As the member for Gladstone, Mr Butcher has secured $60 million for Calliope High School, $40 million for the hospital, $40 million for the bridge replacement scheme.

Police and Corrective Services Minister Bill Byrne will also serve as acting Agriculture and Fisheries Minister following Ms Donaldson's resignation.