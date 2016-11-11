Gladstone pollie scores big promotion

UPDATE:

Glenn Butcher has been confirmed as the Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure in a cabinet reshuffle.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised the Gladstone MP.

"Since his election last year, Glenn has worked tirelessly to promote development in the Gladstone region, including his support for our growing biofuels sector and championing infrastructure developments locally such as major improvements to the Gladstone hospital and our plan for a new high school at Calliope," she said.

"As Chair of the Parliament's Agriculture and Environment Committee and his earlier service as a member of the Parliamentary Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee, Glenn has demonstrated his commitment to work with key stakeholders to promote Queensland's future development," she said.

"My Government's partnership with local government is critical to our priorities for creating jobs, promoting economic development and delivering our $40 billion four-year infrastructure program. Glenn will support the work of Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to work with councils across our State."

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne is the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Economic Development, after Leanne Donaldson's resignation last week.

EARLIER:

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher looks set to be elevated to an Assistant Minister role.

The moves comes after a State Government Cabinet reshuffle, after Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson resigned last week when it was revealed she had not paid her rates or car registration.

OUR AMBITIOUS POLLIE | Gladstone pollie would take new minister role 'with both hands'

Mr Butcher was touted as a potential Agriculture Minister but factional issues meant that was always unlikely to happen.

Last week Mr Butcher said he would jump at an opportunity to become a minister.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will officially unveil the new-look ministry at 1pm.

Mr Butcher was not immediately contactable.