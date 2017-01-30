Gladstone mortgage repayments higher than average

MASTER Builders latest building industry outlook 2017 paints a pretty bleak picture for Gladstone.

According to the organisation's report the average mortgage repayment for Gladstone is $1,950.

This is $100 above the state average.

However, Rockhampton, at $1,690, is $160 below the state average.

Prices for homes in Gladstone have plummeted in recent times, although real estate agents have said the market is beginning to "bottom out".

"(The) Average price of a house in Gladstone is $350,000 and Rockhampton $317,000," the report reads.

"A new house will cost on average $407,500 in Gladstone and $405,000 in Rockhampton."

In some positive news for the Gladstone region, our unemployment rate, 5.9% is lower than Rockhampton's, 7.8%.

The rate for the central Queensland region as a whole is 6.6%.

The report says the region continues to struggle with the after-effects of the mining investment boom.

"While the oversupply of housing in Gladstone and Rockhampton will continue to keep the cost of new housing unviable in many cases, there are some green shoots," the report reveals.

"Several high-rise unit developments are being proposed in Rockhampton on the riverbank."