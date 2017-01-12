32°
Mayor believes most Gladstone people oppose daylight saving

Emily Burley
| 12th Jan 2017 11:36 AM
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett says most of the people he's talked to about daylight saving are against it.
MAYORS across Queensland appear just as divided on daylight saving as the rest of us.

Gladstone's own mayor Matt Burnett said he's "neither here nor there" on adopting daylight saving, but believes the Gladstone people are largely against it.

 "Most people I speak to don't support it," Cr Burnett said.

"There's very few people that have said to me, 'yes, we should really have daylight saving'.

"But I'm neither here nor there, it doesn't phase me either way."

Cr Burnett said daylight saving appeared to work well for NSW and Victoria, but Queensland has its own factors to consider.

"I've heard concerns about agriculture issues it could cause, as well as problems with kids going to school in the dark and to bed when it's still hot and still daylight," he said.

"I'm not on the bandwagon for it, but I'm certainly not on the bandwagon against it, because it's not a local government issue for me to worry about."

Mayors of Mackay, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Logan and Moreton Bay are calling for a referendum vote, along with the Brisbane and Townsville deputy mayors.  

But according to The Courier-Mail, Toowoomba, Cairns, Charters Towers and Sunshine Coast mayors opposed the move.  

Those in support of the move have cited the confusion created for doing business in having to deal with two time zones, along with the tourism benefits of having more daylight later in the day.  

But in a 1992 referendum, Queenslanders voted against the move following a three-year trial in which clocks were wound forward for six months from October each year.  

More recent surveys by Queensland's peak business body, The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ), found three in five businesses supported daylight saving as long as it was statewide.  

Should Queensland adopt daylight saving time?

5 Reasons Queensland should adopt daylight saving:

1. Maximises daylight

Sunlight is good for your health and your soul. Who wouldn't want more of that?

2. Reduces accidents

Some argue longer daylight hours would reduce traffic accidents, with many occurring after dark.

3. Conserves energy

It's possible daylight saving can conserve energy if people are using less electricity, like lights, in daylight. People may also be more inclined to walk, rather than drive, in daylight, saving fuel.

4. Good for business

Some people believe extra daylight hours can spur summer spending. Would you be more likely to shop and dine out in the evening sun?

5. Keeping time

Staying on time with our friends below the border would make it easier to keep up with interstate mates. It could also help cross-border business, too.


5 reasons Queensland should say no to daylight saving:

1. Darker mornings

No one likes getting up in the dark, it's a scientific fact. Also, commuting in the early hours could cause the same accidents prevented by daylight saving in the evening.

2. Changing the clocks

Quite simply, changing clocks back and forth is a hassle.

3. The cow milk theory

Those working in the dairy industry will be quick to tell you what impact daylight saving would have on cow milk production. It's said if a cow is milked every day at 4am, and is suddenly milked every day at 3am, its milk supply will drop. We might know the clocks have changed, but cows don't.

4. Health impact

Some people believe our bodies never really adjust to changes in time zones. There's a good chance the beginning and end of daylight saving will disturb sleep patterns, too.

5.  Keeping the kids up

Kids are more likely to get outside and play in the daylight, which is great, but good luck getting them to sleep when the sun's still shining.

 

Two time zones, one state?

The push for daylight saving in Queensland comes overwhelmingly from the south-east. Those living up north are more involved in agriculture, on which daylight saving can impact, than many in the state's bottom corner. Also, with sweltering heat in the far-north, sun-down could even comes as a relief to some. But how a split or dual time zone would be implemented in the state remains to be seen. 

 

What are your thoughts on the daylight debate? Have your say below.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  daylight saving gladstone matt burnett time zones

