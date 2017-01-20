Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

CONFIDENCE is returning to the Gladstone real estate market with local agents reporting an upswing in interest heading towards the end of summer.

While the market is looking up, Real Estate Institute of Queensland data shows region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

The downturn over the past three months follows the region's annual median sale price drop of 9.2% from $336,000 and the five-yearly change fall of 20.4% from $422,000.

Quarterly medians were not available for each suburb because of the low turnover of properties in the three months.

However, the year-on-year statistics reveal Kirkwood has the highest price with that suburb's median sitting on $400,000.

Kirkwood's median was 6.8 % lower than last year and 26.6% lower than five years ago when the median for the year was $400,000 for the suburb.

Tannum Sands recorded an annual median of $385,000, Telina hit $383,500, Glen Eden's median was $367,500 and Boyne Island's median was $359,000.

A total of 69 Gladstone houses changed hands in the September quarter and 10 units sold.

Clinton had the most home sales with 11 properties going to new owners.

REIQ Gladstone zone chair Vicki Brown said Gladstone's market was improving as home buyers and investors started to regain confidence following the jobs downturn.

"There seems to be a lot of people coming in and buying now," she said.

"We don't have many investors or home buyers, particularly in the Boyne Tannum area, but Gladstone is a bit different because they have the new houses going up."

Ms Brown said 2017 was shaping up to be a strong year based on improved sales figures in November and December.

"I'm quite confident that 2017 is going to be so much of a better year than 2016," she said.

"I can see there's a lot of people coming into town for jobs, different companies are starting to hire again which is good.

"It's been the best couple of months that I've seen in my office and I don't think I'm alone on that - I'm sure all of the other real estate agents are getting the same activity as well."

Ms Brown said the region's rental market was improving despite the vacancy rate being about 7%.

"On the rental side of things, we're getting a lot of inquiries as people decide to rent houses again," she said.

REIQ research analyst Karina Salas said the data showed regional Queensland was "a market running in low speed".

"The mining downturn impacted heavily most of regional Queensland so the downward trend in volumes and prices is not a surprise," Ms Salas said.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Suburbs to watch

KIRKWOOD

Size: About 8 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $3000-$4000 a month.

Ownership: 72.2% of homes owner-occupied.

TANNUM SANDS

Size: About 85 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 68.6% of homes owner-occupied.

BOYNE ISLAND

Size: About 49 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.7% of homes owner-occupied.

GLEN EDEN

Size: About 16 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 70.8% of homes owner-occupied.

TELINA

Size: About 14 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $2400-$3000 a month.

Ownership: 78.9% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data