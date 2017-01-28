Gladstone man's $400K damage claim against hospital dropped

A DRUNK hospital security guard who claimed he was "poked” with a needle and forced to urinate in front of colleagues has failed in suing the region's health service.

James Pere, a former guard and fire safety officer at Gladstone Hospital, sought $405,000 in damages from Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service following an altercation in August, 2012.

Despite being more than four times over the legal alcohol limit when he fronted up to work, the Papua New Guinean national claimed it was others who were in the wrong and he who ultimately suffered a "psychiatric injury” from the incident.

Brisbane District Court heard that on the night in question, concerned staff pointed Mr Pere towards the Emergency Department where he underwent blood and urine tests.

But Mr Pere alleged he was "pushed” into the emergency room by a colleague who was jealous of his promotion and had been spreading false rumours about him.

Once there, Mr Pere claimed he told the nurse he had consumed two bottles of wine, which he later corrected to two glasses, but was not drunk.

He told the court he was talking to a doctor when a nurse "came and approached me from the other side with a syringe and I realised she had poked me”.

He said he was then forced to provide a urine sample in view of a nurse which left him feeling "shamed and humiliated”.

"I was given a small bottle and I was told to provide some of my pee sample,” Mr Pere said.

"The nurse was directly looking at my private parts while I was doing that business.”

Mr Pere claimed the incident amounted to assault, negligence and a breach of duty of care.

Eventually, Mr Pere was given a warning about his intoxication at work and the department acknowledged the taking of blood was "contrary to their policy and protocols”.

But during the recent hearings, hospital staff insisted Mr Pere had consented to the tests.

Therese Gardner, the nurse who took a sample of Mr Pere's blood, said he was sitting quietly for the test and was "alert and oriented and co-operative”.

Dr Marc Drouler said that while Mr Pere had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech he "seemed to be agreeable” when he was told he would have to undergo tests.

Judge Brendan Butler accepted the account of the doctor and nurse and dismissed Mr Pere's claim as "implausible”.

Legal costs will be determined at a later date.

- ARM NEWSDESK