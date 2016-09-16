He rejected a Curtis Island job, built an enviable career

GLADSTONE personal trainer Tony Leti Avei first stepped foot in Gladstone with just $20 to his name.

Now, the Anytime Fitness personal trainer has been voted, by residents, the best in the field.

With the promise of a job on Curtis Island with his cousin, Mr Leti Avei made the trip from his home town in Wellington, New Zealand, to work in Gladstone in February 2014.

While waiting for his job to begin on the island he picked up a gig in security with the now-owner of Anytime Fitness, Paul Bates.

Sarah Barnham

Mr Leti Avei also picked up a part-time job at Anytime Fitness, working on floor duties, after he said Mr Bates found out he had a certification 3 and 4 in fitness.

"I had started to build up familiarity," Mr Leti Avei said.

"In about three months time the job on the island finally came up and I told my boss about it.

"He asked me whether I wanted to work on the island or in the fitness industry."

Mr Leti Avei believes he made the right choice and now enjoys a stable and rewarding job at the gym.

"Business is good," he said.

"I take pride in what I do within my role as a personal trainer.

"I have much respect for the trainers in this town. Each trainer has their own delivery method, which is great for the future of the industry in Gladstone.

"I've framed that $20 note to remind me of where I started and it keeps me going."

BEFORE AND AFTER: Personal trainer Leti Avei.

Prior to moving to Gladstone Mr Leti Avei had used his savings building and renovating his family home, which he goes back to once a year.

"But I've got no family here in Gladstone. They are all spread out so it can be difficult," he said.

"To stay motivated you really need to surround yourself with positive influences, set goals and believe in yourself."

"Preparation is key.

"But most of all, keep it real."