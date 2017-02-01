32°
Gladstone man bashes own car after lonely booze-up

Emily Burley
| 1st Feb 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 4:23 PM
MADE TO PAY: Alex John Carey leaves Gladstone Courthouse.
MADE TO PAY: Alex John Carey leaves Gladstone Courthouse. Emily Burley

THE holidays proved too much for a Gladstone man who vented his frustrations using a stranger's car.  

Alex John Carey, 28, pleaded guilty to wilful damage and public nuisance in Gladstone Magistrates Court, after a some puzzling behaviour on Boxing Day and the following day last year.  

Police were called to Tannum Sands about 11pm on December 26, to reports a man was kicking a car and jumping on its roof.  

The owner of the car witnessed the incident and told police the man had since left.  

They caught up with Carey, who was drinking alone and had been walking home, but he didn't admit to the damage at the time.  

Police drove Carey home but were called again the next day to reports he was using an object to bang on the windscreen of his own car.  

The car was extensively damaged and Carey appeared drunk again.  

He yelled and swore at police when asked to drop the object, before being arrested.  

Neighbours told police Carey had been trying to fight anyone who passed him in the street.  

Lawyer Matt Heelan said Carey had been undergoing family stress and Christmas had been a particularly difficult time for him.  

Magistrate Melanie Ho said people had the right not to be harassed or have their property damaged because someone was upset.  

"Every person on this planet goes through personal difficulties," Ms Ho said.  

She fined Carey $500 and suggested he seek counselling.  

He was also ordered to pay $2583 to repair the first damaged car.  

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

