Centrelink rejects his pension after four heart attacks: claim

Sarah Barnham
| 5th Oct 2016 2:57 PM Updated: 4:58 PM
CASE OF RED TAPE? James Stewart, 57, shows the medication he takes for his condition. Despite having had four heart attacks he is not eligible for disability support.
CASE OF RED TAPE? James Stewart, 57, shows the medication he takes for his condition. Despite having had four heart attacks he is not eligible for disability support. Sarah Barnham

JAMES Stewart says he has suffered four heart attacks but Centrelink still wants him to work.

The Gladstone man said he had been cut open from his chest to his hips, operated on three times from four heart attacks and often dealt with pain spasms as a result of arthritis.

But he said he did not qualify for a disability support pension because he met just five of 20 Centrelink eligibility points.

 

James Stewart, 57, shows The Observer the scars he received after his abdominal aortic aneurysm surgery in 2013.
James Stewart, 57, shows The Observer the scars he received after his abdominal aortic aneurysm surgery in 2013. Sarah Barnham

Mr Stewart underwent the most risky surgery of his life in 2013 for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair.

The surgical repair of a ruptured AAA has a mortality rate of about 50%.

The 57-year-old applied for the pension in November last year, after finding it impossible to get work with his medical history of heart attacks and operations.

Mr Stewart received a letter in response from Centrelink seven months later in June, 2016.

 

James Stewart shows the scars he received from his "triple-A" surgery in 2013.
James Stewart shows the scars he received from his "triple-A” surgery in 2013. Sarah Barnham

The letter read that he was not eligible and his "impairment" did not make the 20-point mark, however, the department could provide assistance in finding employment.

Three weeks ago Mr Stewart found employment with a trucking company.

One week in, on September 17, he had the fourth heart attack and was flown to Brisbane.

This time Mr Stewart thought he would die.

"I was sitting at home with my daughter after feeling pretty bad all day," he said.

"About 10pm I went and told her I needed an ambulance.

"I was going alright before I had to go back to work. It only took a week and my heart couldn't take it.

"I can't work. Even though I like working I can't because my body is deteriorating.

"Sometimes I can't even get out of bed or hang the washing out."

 

James Stewart, 57, with his daughter Breeanna, 20, displays the medication he must take as a result of his health problems.
James Stewart, 57, with his daughter Breeanna, 20, displays the medication he must take as a result of his health problems. Sarah Barnham

Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said the department could not comment on Mr Stewart's case.

But he said: "To satisfy eligibility criteria the claimant's medical condition/s must be considered permanent and fully diagnosed, treated and stabilised.

"Claimants must also provide medical evidence from their treating doctor or specialist that outlines their medical condition, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis."

Mr Stewart said his application included documents from his doctor labelling him unfit to work.

However, the department's "qualified or allied" health professionals can reassess the doctor's claims and pass the person fit to work.

Mr Stewart said he could not understand how his condition did not meet the criteria.

"What would it take to reach their 20 points?" he said.

"I'm not a drug addict or alcoholic, not overweight or anything like that.

"I'm just a sick man who can't work and needs to look after his family.

"But I don't fit their criteria so I either have to re-submit with the latest results of the heart attack and operation and likely wait another six months for another rejection letter."

The only way Mr Stewart can afford to live is with his daughter and her partner who help him around the house and with the rent.

 

James Stewart's regular medication.
James Stewart's regular medication. Sarah Barnham
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  centrelink, department of human resources, funding, gladstone, government, pension

