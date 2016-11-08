Gladstone man crunches parked car looking for lighter

DRIVER and smoker Trevor Gibson was fumbling for his cigarette lighter on the car floor when his lapse of attention led his vehicle to crash into a parked car.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece told Gladstone Magistrates Court that police went to an accident at 2.20pm on Thursday October 13.

Gibson's vehicle was there with a damaged front.

Gibson told police he had been driving along Busteed St when he looked into the footwell for a cigarette lighter and ran into the back of a stationary car.

"He says his eyes were completely off the road for 20 to 25 metres,” Mr Reece said.

When asked what caused the crash, Gibson had replied "my lack of attention”.

Mr Reece said he had prior offences for drink driving and at the time was on probation for unrelated matters.

Gibson, 34, a concreter, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was unfortunate but his traffic history did not bode well for him.

She asked Gibson if he was smoking in the car and he replied "yeh”.

He sought not to be disqualified from driving as his loss of licence meant he would not be able to work.

"I have a couple of people who work for me. Yes, I've given up alcohol,” Gibson said.

"I will continue to do the best I can and pay attention.”

Ms Ho noted that Gibson had told the court he would take more care and attention.

She said the accident happened when he took his eyes off the road and he had been lucky not to injure himself or another person.

Gibson was fined $1000 and did not lose his licence.