Gladstone loses its steamy title

GLADSTONE has lost a title it should care about... or maybe not.



Based on the number of adult toy sales during the year, the steamiest post-code Down Under was Toowoomba, according to a spokesperson for online adult store Femplay.



Sales numbers showed that Gladstone had slipped into second place, followed closely by Beenleigh, Ayr and Ipswich.



According to our insiders at Femplay, "Queensland well and truly rose to the occasion, edging out the rest of the states".



Femplay assured that they will be keeping their eye on sales as the new year rolls over to see just which neighbourhoods are starting the new year with a 'bang'.

