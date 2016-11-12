Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

GLADSTONE locals should make sure their dogs are behind locked gates for the next month.

Council officers are embarking on the logistical nightmare that is reading every water metre in the Gladstone region.

Readings will begin on November 15 and will finish around mid-December.

Council is telling residents to make sure their water metres are accessible and are not covered with building materials, vegetation, soil, a parked vehicle, or anything else.

If residents can't find their meter, they should contact council on 4976 6999.