Creepy 'clown purge' threats after more Gladstone sightings

CLOWN HYSTERIA has well and truly set in across Gladstone and all of Central Queensland, with Gladstone social media users organising a "clown purge".

More reports of clown sightings in Gladstone are popping up in a series of Facebook pages that track sightings across Australia and the world.

Users are also often posting video evidence of the sightings, but the validity of the hasn't been confirmed by The Observer.

One Gladstone man reported seeing a clown at the roundabout near Riverstone Rise.

"We stopped (the car) to see what it was doing and it let off fire crackers and fire works!" one Gladstone user posted.

"Then it came towards the car."

Clown sighting caught on camera.

Another Facebook user recounted in detail a terrifying run-in with a clown, earlier reported in this paper, which he claims was wielding a machete on Saturn Ct in Sun Valley.

"I was just walking near Sun Valley and a man in a clown suit and (with) a machete came up to me.

"He was laughing and (swinging from) side to side and he was saying hello and I wasn't staying around. I sprinted off down to the end of Sun Valley Road and I lost at the train tracks and then I called the cops.

"They told me to meet them at Sun Valley roundabout so I did and then I told them the description of him and they were out looking for him."

After recalling his frightening experience, he warned others to stay off the streets, pleading, "stop assuming this is fake. This is totally real. I don't want to see anyone get hurt. Please don't go out tonight. Please stay off foot in area, please, and lock your doors."

CLOWN ALERT: Clown sighting caught on camera.

There's a sense of tongue-in-cheek for some over the craze's explosion, but for others it's deadly serious.

Some Gladstone residents are threatening to fight back with a "clown purge", with one man posting in the group, "I dare you dumb f*** to scare one of my kids. Grow up you Muppets."

Facebook group "Gladstone clown purge" is gaining traction, already attracting 128 likes.

One woman reported on Facebook group "Clown updates" reported that her daughter, who has a clown phobia, isn't able to go to school for fear of running into a clown.

CLOWN PURGE: Clown spotted in Brisbane.

Facebook group, "Clown Sightings All Over The World", listed Gladstone as one of first places in the nation where clowns were sighted, along with the capital cities.

The Facebook group also posted a freaky video of a clown wielding a bar and approaching a man filming.

Clown spotted in Caboolture: The clown appears to be wielding a sword or a large knife.

One of the creepiest videos to emerge was reportedly shot near Caboolture

As police try to get on with business as usual, Queensland Police Services Facebook page has been littered with comments asking police what they should do if they see a clown.

Police are responding by telling the public that it "it depends on what you observe the clown to be doing".