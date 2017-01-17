32°
Gladstone LNG floods global market in record-breaking year

Tegan Annett
| 17th Jan 2017 3:00 PM

GLADSTONE'S Curtis Island liquefied natural gas plants triggered a flood of new gas shipments to the global market, helping the nation achieve record exports for 2016.

Australia's LNG exports surged by 37.7% to 36.8 million tonnes in 12 months, but the boost isn't expected to stop anytime soon with performance expected to increase again this year.

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Energy experts EnergyQuest says Australia's exports will be up by 63% on 2016 this year, crediting the work of Gladstone's Australia Pacific LNG plant as a key driver.

Total exports this year were 10.1Mt more than the 26.7Mt shipped in 2015.

In its new report the independent energy consultancy firm says APLNG and Gorgon will continue to ramp up production, with exports close to 60Mt expected for 2017.

Gladstone's plants, described as "Australia's newest LNG hub" saw Queensland's exports nearly triple to 17.5Mt in 2016.

Notwithstanding the lower oil price environment present through much of last year, EnergyQuest estimates the total value of Australian LNG exports as $17.9 billion in 2016.

This is an 8.6% dollar increase over the previous year.

Oil prices (to which LNG prices are linked) are now around 25% higher than the 2016 average, reflecting recent decisions by OPEC to cut production.

One of Curtis Island's LNG facilities. Santos

If current oil prices are maintained, EnergyQuest estimates that the value of Australian LNG exports will double to around A$36 billion in 2017.

"The growth of LNG exports is a massive benefit to the Australian economy," EnergyQuest CEO, Dr Graeme Bethune, said today.

Most Australian LNG exports continued to go to established customers with long-term contracts during the year.

Japan remains the largest customer for Australian LNG, taking 48% of 2016 cargoes.

China is now the second biggest customer, taking 30% of cargoes (60% of cargoes from Queensland).

Korea is an emerging buyer (53 cargoes) and 2016 saw regular Australian cargoes to India (16 cargoes).

Topics:  curtis island gladstoneindustry lng

