Gladstone kindergarten teaching next generation of green thumbs

Bruce Smith, 4, Elliott Willer, 3, Charlotte Steel, 5 and Charlie Davis, 5 with their Guinea Pig at St Stephens Childcare.

With a feast of tomatoes, bananas, herbs and fresh chicken eggs at the kid's disposal, St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten is on a mission to teach children how to eat well.

After a year of anticipation, the gradual build-up of the sustainable garden has been in full swing this year.

St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten director Kerry Britton said the children spent as much as 90% of their day in the garden.

The children hold pride for things that they grow, making them eat vegetables they usually wouldn't touch.

"I grew snap peas at another centre and every afternoon the kids would go down and get handfuls of peas,” Ms Britton said. "They're the things kids don't normally like to eat but because we've grown it, they'll generally eat it.”

The children learn the importance of the sun and regular watering, as well as when something is ripe to eat or if it's a weed.

Herbs are particularly popular in the garden, according to Ms Britton.

"What we grow we can eat, passion fruit, bananas,” Ms Britton said. "We have had three or four hands of bananas, but one was out of reach so it was sacrificed to the animals.

"Even teaching them about the importance of bees.

"Most of them have honey sandwiches at one stage, so they understand if we don't have bees then we have no honey.”

Chickens and guinea pigs are part of the sustainable garden and children have learnt about the circle of life first hand.

From guinea pigs passing away, to more being born, to some being eaten by snakes, the opportunity allows children to learn about all aspects of life.

"The kids chose where to bury the guinea pigs and spent the day putting flowers on their grave,” Ms Britton said.

The sustainable garden teaches children respect, giving them something to have pride in.