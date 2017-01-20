WATCH: Gladstone kids learn from master musician

Adele Donahoe, Mahima Bhakta and Aidan Hill playing with Janie Petersen, Christine Holden and Colin Offord at the GECC.

FOR Colin Offord it's just another day in mother nature's office, but for the kids he mentors it's a chance of a lifetime.

The internationally renowned artist, musician and instrument inventor spent the week in Gladstone teaching children how to make, rehearse and perform music from instruments built from the environment.

Offord ran a five-day environment music workshop, part of the SUNfest 2017 youth holiday program, with local artists Janie Petersen and Christine Holden at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens this week.

The workshop concludes tonight with a performance at the SUNfest Showcase, where the three will perform three musical pieces with the help of Gladstone kids Aidan Hill, Mahima Bhakta and Adele Donahoe.

SUNfest environmental music workshop: Kids get the chance to show their stuff at the SUNfest environmental music workshop

Getting Offord to Gladstone had been a number of years in the making, with the musician's busy schedule, allowing only limited community projects throughout the year.

The 62-year-old, who left school at 14 to become an artist, doesn't follow the mould of other musicians.

"I don't make instruments in a conventional way," Offord said.

"If I want a guitar sound I'll buy a guitar, if I want a flute sound I'll buy a classical flute, so (inventing my own instruments) is a way of making new sounds to make music with.

"When you work with something that's had a previous life, been used by someone else or collected from nature, it's already had a life that it's lived so it's a very nice thing to handle. It's like buying an antique or inheriting a piece of old furniture from a grandparent, it has a certain thing about it."

Central to Offord's work is the Great Island Mouthbow, his signature instrument developed during the past 35 years. It can be bowed, plucked and played percussively.

"That's the main instrument I work with. It's a string instrument which funnels the sound of the strings into my throat and I can change the sound of the strings harmonically in my throat while I'm singing," Offord said.

"It can be played with a lot of different techniques... I've always got two or three things going on in sounds."

His other main instruments are his voice, wind pipes and a conch shell, all of which he will use during tonight's SUNfest Showcase.

"This evening is not about me - it's about the kids," Offord said.

"My role is playing simple things to accompany them and give them a sense of direction. The music they're playing is something we've made up together.

"I work with people at the level they're at. You start at their level, work with the sounds, putting them together and going from there."

Besides making instruments from the environment, Offord has performed across the globe and play a role in the Sydney 2000 Olympic bid, travelling to the Olympic election venue in Monte Carlo, where he created an outdoor music acoustic piece that he performed with other musicians over three days.

"I tell people we won the Olympics, without us it couldn't have happened," he said.