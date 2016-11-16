Act of Gladstone kids that will make hearts melt

FIVE boxes filled to the brim with goodies and groceries was donated by the children of Gladstone West State School yesterday as part of International World Kindness Day.

From canned spaghetti, and baked beans, to bags of chips and jelly, students brought in an item each, taking home the lesson of giving, and not receiving.

Gladstone West School guidance officer Jodie Cook said it was important for the children to be a part of the community.

"The lesson is also about that not everyone is as fortunate and there are people out there that need kindness," she said.

The boxes were donated to the Uniting Care Church, and will make an excellent Christmas present to a family in need.