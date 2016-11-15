Gladstone hotel guest stay for months

The Yaralla Sports Club's new hotel accomodation of the Mercure, O'Connell Street, Gladstone, is nearly complete, with all profits going back to the Club. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

MERCURE Gladstone is an award winning hotel whose guests love it so much some stay for months.

Staff have obviously found and nurture those ingredients that make guests happy to return, while general manager Craig Conley likens its experience as "coming to stay with friends".

Staff that are personable yet polished, friendly yet efficient, Mercure was voted the winner of the Best Accommodation and Resort in Gladstone's 2016 Best of Business awards.

After 2 1/2 years at the 60 room hotel, Mr Conley believes that what makes a hotel very good is to have a quality product to stand behind.

"The look of this particular property you could place it in the middle of Brisbane and it would be highly competitive," he said.

With 65% of guests corporate accounts it does have a strong focus on business ensuring the needs of the business traveller are met from meeting rooms, room service, internet access, and gym at the adjoining Yaralla complex. Some rooms have an espresso coffee machine.

And while rated 4.5 star the Mercure staff strive to be 5 star.

Using online tools like trip advisor he could see service levels for Gladstone very high "so we have to be on our toes for service levels to be high".

Anecdotally he recalls a small but important thing when a commercial airline pilot whose flight crews stay at Mercure, welcome him onboard thanking him, saying "now its our turn to look after you".

He believes this reflects on the personal efforts his terrific staff make from room attendants, reception, to restaurants and bar.

The hotel, since opening four years ago, has corporate guests who have stayed over 100 nights. And one guest has just spent 200 nights.

Instead of simply giving such guests a bottle of quality wine to mark the occasion, Mr Conley√ has taken a cricket bat to them, literally.

Enthused about the Gladstone market he has ordered 100 cricket bats.

Over time these will be presented to guests who have stayed 100 nights or more. The bats will have their name, autograph, and be mounted above reception.

And while Gladstone may not be getting the large volume of corporate travellers it once had, Mr Conley said other good things were happening such as the introduction of P&O cruise liners which was "big for everyone".

Located in 51 countries, the Mercure hotel network, as part of the Accore group, encompasses over 750 hotels.