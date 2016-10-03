Gladstone Hospital's new telehealth system a 'major advance'

GLADSTONE Hospital patients will be transported into the digital age thanks to the generous donation of a wireless video conference unit.

The unit is set on a small trolley and will be used for most bedside clinical consultations such as ward rounds, geriatric, bedside consults, emergency ward, consultations and chemotherapy and dialysis consultations.

Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Association treasurer Jenny McLeod said the new unit was a "major advance from the previous system" because the old system was fixed, which meant patients had to be taken to the machine for treatment.

In April Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary started fundraising for the new equipment, which had the hefty price of $25,500.

But thanks to the Telehealth Support Unit in Brisbane, and on behalf of the Auxiliary group, Gladstone Hospital gained the system for free.

