Gladstone hairdresser drops 60kg for big day

ALL Bridie Ritchie (nee Immoos) wanted was to "feel amazing” inside and out when she said her vows to her boyfriend Michael Ritchie.

And she did, after she shed 60kg of weight since March last year.

The Gladstone hairdresser has worked hard to drop the weight, with her goal being to reach under 100kg.

Now at 72kg, Mrs Ritchie said she was feeling happier than ever.

She and Mr Ritchie wed on Saturday September 24 in front of 80 of their family and friends at Agnes Water beach.

"I've just been exercising a lot and I changed my diet too, I've been working really hard,” she said.

"For me, to lose weight, I needed to do it for my health and I wanted to feel amazing on my wedding day.”

"Now I have all my confidence back, I'm a lot healthier and happier,” she said.

Mrs Ritchie started her weight loss journey in March last year.

Bridie Immoos and Michael Ritchie wed at Agnes Water on September 24. Kirsten Cunningham Photography

"He proposed using our cat,” the new wife said.

"He put a little note and ring on Smokey's collar and then he put the cat in front of me and looked at it.”

"And that's when I saw the note.”

The date for their big day followed the bride's family tradition, being, every female on her mum's side getting married on the last weekend of September.

She said it was the perfect weekend too, with blue skies and warm weather.

She said she couldn't wait to slip in to her strapless white dress she bought from Gladstone Bridal.

"I took my mum, sister and sister-in-law (dress shopping) and as soon as they saw me in (the dress) they cried, so i knew it was that one,” she said.

The Gladstone couple are now enjoying some much-needed relaxation at Hervey Bay for their honeymoon.