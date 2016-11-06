'Fairy Godmother' granted a wish from Gladstone

Fairy Godmother Formals owner Liz Snell has a range of dresses for this years formal and suits along with shoes and accessorises.

AS THE Fairy Godmother Liz Snell is usually the one who makes dreams and wishes come true.

But after a short appeal to find a new location for the huge pile of Ms Snell's ball gowns and wedding dresses which make up her charity Fairy Godmother Formals, the Gladstone community has made her wish come true.

"On the day I posted my message a friend of a friend rang my friend who said they had a rumpus room that we could use.

"It's about four times the size of what we've got now so it'll work to get us through the season.

"It's not ideal and we'll keep looking but it's a big relief."

Ms Snell said she had found another place that was "perfect" but at $700 a month there was no way she could afford it.

Ms Snell said she would welcome anyone who would like to help her move, especially if they had a truck or ute.

You can contact Ms Snell on, 0429781546.