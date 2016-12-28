Gladstone goes barking mad for Bella and Cricket

Dog trainer Debbie Kampman, pictured with her golden retrievers Maverick and Asher, talks about the importance of giving your dog an easy to understand name.

BELLA for dogs and Cricket for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names in Gladstone.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Max, Ruby, Bailey and Jack for their dish-lickers while Delilah, Loki, Missy and Neo were the city's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Gladstone's Debbie Kampman has trained thousands of tail-waggers over the past 35 years.

Ms Kampman said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"It helps to have short names, you get the dog's attention a lot better," the Tannum and Boyne K9 Obedience School trainer said.

"Use food. What you do is wipe the treat past the animal's nose, then say its name and when it looks at you give it the treat.

"Try to use a high-pitched tone of voice or a really happy tone because you want the dog to respond to you."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

GLADSTONE'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Bella, Cricket

Max, Delilah

Ruby, Loki

Bailey, Missy

Jack, Neo

Lucy, Angel

Buddy, Arkana

Missy, Armin

Oscar, Astrid

Rosie, Bambi

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK