28°
News

Girl shares heartache of Gladstone dad's suicide

Chris Lees | 6th Jan 2017 12:40 PM Updated: 1:46 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REBECCA from Gladstone poured her heart out in an emotional post on Facebook page, It's okay, not to be okay.

This is her heartwrenching story. 

My name is Rebecca, I am 18 years old and I am from Gladstone, Queensland, I am forever broken.

On Sunday, June 25, 2012, part of me died along with my father, Steven.

On that day my world was turned upside down forever. It was only two days ago my Mum was in hospital for an overdose.

What else did God think I could possibly handle this young?

I was so lucky to sit there the day before and spend the day taking silly photos with my dad, watching movies.

I was so lucky because he had promised me he would walk up to the bus stop with me when school returned in two weeks time to talk to the bus driver.

I was so god damn lucky to know he was going to be here for a long time.

My dad seemed normal on the Saturday night, everything was good, my three older brothers and my dad and I went and visited my mum, had dinner and sat around watching movies. Dad kissed us goodnight and told us he loved us, and then went to bed. My brothers and I all went to our rooms and fell asleep.

All of a sudden my oldest brother Peter ran in and he was crying and yelling "Becky, wake up call the ambulance it's dad".

HEARTBREAK: Rebecca says she will be "forever broken" after her dad took his life.
HEARTBREAK: Rebecca says she will be "forever broken" after her dad took his life. Thinkstock

So I walked into the room where my brothers were and there was Peter and my two other brothers rolling him onto his side while he was throwing up, I didn't know what to do, I was in shock. I thought everything was okay? How could he promise me he was going to be here and then do this?

The ambulance and the police came, they tried everything but it was too late, there was nothing they could do, there was nothing anyone could do.

The next morning my mum came home from the hospital. My mum insisted we should all say our goodbyes and she wanted to say her goodbye; the police also wanted her to go to the morgue to confirm it was him as she wasn't there.

All I can remember is seeing my dad lying there in the morgue lifeless, I remember hearing my brothers crying, screaming to my mum, "he's cold, he's cold, he shouldn't be here". No, he shouldn't be.

My Dad was 50 years old.

He had his own business he loved, which was hard maintenance.

He had many brothers and sisters, a twin brother with down syndrome who loved him.

My dad had three older boys that adored him, and me, his daughter that adored him.

My dad was and still is my king.

My dad was always happy.

Or so it seemed like that.

There was no warning signs, no note, nothing.

I know I will meet him again sometime soon, but now, is not my time.

If you need help or assistance, phone one of the following numbers:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Headspace 1800 650 890

Beyondblue 1300 224 636

Suicide call back service 1300 659 467

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  suicide

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of CQ man accused of $465k fraud

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of CQ man accused of $465k...

MAJOR investigation leads to arrest of CQ sporting club president.

No deposit home loan makes family's dream come true

NEW HOME: Omar and Jessica with their kids Paulo and Soren standing out the front of their brand new home.

BUYING your own home is meant to be part of the Australian dream.

Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

HUSBAND of man found at bottom of Gladstone bridge claims hate crime

Popular Gladstone store that survived downturn up for sale

GREAT TIME: Tracey Clark is selling her business, Beerless Bar, after opening it 12 years ago in Clinton.

BUSINESS one of Australia's best selling in its product.

Local Partners

Girl shares heartache of Gladstone dad's suicide

'I am forever broken ... Part of me died along with my father, Steven.'

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Kathy claims turtle competition

Turtle tour winner Kathy Barker

Relief for emergency nurse after competition win

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

NAOMI Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis this year.

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

Fantastic Home Position and Price

7 Palm Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $340,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 7 Palm Ct For Sale. This outstanding lowset 3 bedroom brick home is in perfect shape throughout and is...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $135,000

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!