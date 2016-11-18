Gladstone girl's gutsy move leaves crowd shocked

NO ONE expected to see the vision that stepped out of the loud and rumbling Calliope Station prime mover at the Gladstone State High formal on Tuesday night.

So when glamorous Gladstone teen Jorja Lindley, looking glamorous in silver and curled blonde locks, stepped out taking every step as gracefully as royalty, the crowd fell silent.

And then came the whoops and cheers as the 17-year-old rocked the red carpet into her prom at the Gladstone Events Centre.

"I chose to arrive in a truck because it was something different; and I really, really love trucks," Ms Lindley said.

Jorja Nicholson-Lindley chose to arrive in the true country style. The big rig was driven by Will Wilson from Calliope Sration. Mike Richards GLA181116JORJA

She couldn't have imagined her prom going any better, and loved seeing the surprise on everyone's faces.

"My biggest fear was falling out, but I practised it before the night so I could nail it," she said.

Now she has graduated, Ms Lindley will stay in the region and work for a few years, before deciding what she wants to do next.

She is visiting family in the Sunshine Coast for schoolies.