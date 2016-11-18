28°
News

Gladstone girl's gutsy move leaves crowd shocked

Sarah Barnham
| 18th Nov 2016 4:16 PM Updated: 4:55 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NO ONE expected to see the vision that stepped out of the loud and rumbling Calliope Station prime mover at the Gladstone State High formal on Tuesday night.

So when glamorous Gladstone teen Jorja Lindley, looking glamorous in silver and curled blonde locks, stepped out taking every step as gracefully as royalty, the crowd fell silent.

And then came the whoops and cheers as the 17-year-old rocked the red carpet into her prom at the Gladstone Events Centre.

"I chose to arrive in a truck because it was something different; and I really, really love trucks," Ms Lindley said.

YESTERDAY | Tannum's hippie princess ready for red carpet, graduation

Jorja Nicholson-Lindley chose to arrive in the true country style. The big rig was driven by Will Wilson from Calliope Sration.
Jorja Nicholson-Lindley chose to arrive in the true country style. The big rig was driven by Will Wilson from Calliope Sration. Mike Richards GLA181116JORJA

She couldn't have imagined her prom going any better, and loved seeing the surprise on everyone's faces.

"My biggest fear was falling out, but I practised it before the night so I could nail it," she said.

Now she has graduated, Ms Lindley will stay in the region and work for a few years, before deciding what she wants to do next.

She is visiting family in the Sunshine Coast for schoolies.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region gladstone state high school

Shock after teen girl caught dealing meth

Shock after teen girl caught dealing meth

REBELLIOUS Gladstone girl's sad downward spiral into becoming a meth dealer.

Gladstone girl's gutsy move leaves crowd shocked

Jorja Nicholson-Lindley chose to arrive in the true country style. The big rig was driven by Will Wilson from Calliope Station.

GLAMOROUS Gladstone teen turns heads at night of nights.

Business struggle as building approvals drop by hundreds

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

GLADSTONE has had a changing landscape since 2011.

$190K revamp of popular local tourist destination

No Caption

A ONCE thriving area of the Gladstone region has become a burden

Local Partners

New Gladstone region school to open soon, enrollments closing

NEW Gladstone region school to open in weeks.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Gladstone's $2.8m navy ship project among best in the state

UP FOR AWARD: Gladstone Maritime History Society president Lindsay Wassell and secretary Noel Bowley.

HMAS Gladstone project nominated in Qld museum award.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

DR Phil McGraw has been slammed for filming an interview with mentally ill Shelley Duvall, in which the actress speaks her belief Robin Williams is still alive.

Mariah Carey: Here, have a ferrari

Mariah Carey gave Nick Cannon a Ferrari

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

Jennifer Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to twins

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

The search is ended

34 Bonar Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $195,000

If you are seeking a family home that offers the winning combination of loads of character and plenty of floor space over two levels, then come and discover this ...

HUGE HOME, HUGE POTENTIAL, UNBEATABLE PRICE!!

5 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $290,000

This home is an absolute must see! If you're looking to get into the market and want a home in a great locations and offers it all at an unbeatable price then this...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

6 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $249,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Want To Live In The CBD? You Won&#39;t Find Better!

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $189,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

1.35 HECTARE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY

11 Bensted Road, Callemondah 4680

Commercial * UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE ... $1,250,000 NEG.

* UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE LAY DOWN AREAS * FULLY FENCED * 1400M2 IN TOTAL SHED SPACE * THREE PHASE POWER *...

HUGE 8807M2 SITE, 2 BUILDINGS, 1 QUALTITY TENANT + FURTHER POTENTIAL

35-37 Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone, on behalf of the vendor, are pleased to offer ... Expressions of...

LJ Hooker Gladstone, on behalf of the vendor, are pleased to offer this property for sale by Expression of Interest. The site is located at the southern entrance...

INNER CITY APPROVED 45 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

97 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, ... POA

- 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, JUST A SHORT WALK TO ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT. - PREVIOUSLY A...

Panoramic Views . and 2.23 Hectares in the Heart of Town!!

30 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $1,640,000

Are you looking for a property that offers privacy and space for the family? Well look no further. There is no need to travel out of town to live on acreage.

RESORT STYLE LIVING, AN ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT.....MUST INSPECT!!

14 Jordana Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Built in 2007 by local builder CCF Homes, this lovely home is an entertainers dream. You really must inspect this home to realise the quality, style and luxury...

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

Business struggle as building approvals drop by hundreds

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

GLADSTONE has had a changing landscape since 2011.

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!