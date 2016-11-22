Gladstone girl has the face for modelling

BUBBLY: Aviae Massey will know this week whether she is the top 100 to be the new face of Kinder.

EVER fancied having your face on a famous chocolate bar?

For seven-year-old Aviae Massey it might just come true.

Mother of four Lisa Jane entered her youngest daughter to be the Face of Kinder, a competition spanning Australia and New Zealand.

Having modelled in the past, Aviae is no rookie to the glamour filled industry but has done some last-minute practising at home with her big sister.

"Her big sister was training her at home the night before the Melbourne Cup," Lisa Jane said.

"We Googled how to walk on a runway because we had no idea. Although she's still got a lot of learning to do."

When the bubbly youngster isn't playing softball or gymnastics, you will find her big sister curling her hair the old fashioned way with rag ties.

Aviae was accepted to a child modelling school in Brisbane but was then rejected because she lives more than two hours away.

"They don't accept these country children, which is really sad," Lisa Jane said.

The top 100 children from Australia will be determined on Friday and successful nominees will go on to the next stages of the competition.