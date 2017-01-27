Gladstone girl came second in Miss Teen Australia

WHEN you think of modelling, jumping crocodiles and bungee jumping isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind.

But for 15-year-old Madisyn Ninness, it's exactly what she had to do.

The Gladstone girl recently came runners up in Miss Teen Australia modelling competition held in Cairns.

"I couldn't believe it when they called out my name. I looked around expecting someone else to go up,” Madisyn said.

Madisyn said the models had to face their fears by walking over crocodiles, hold two metre long pythons and baby crocodiles.

"The judges look at how girls react in different situations not competition based,” she said.

Being crowned with the title didn't come easily where Madisyn said they were being judged from the moment they stepped out of the car.

The "social butterfly” said the competition has a huge focus on positive feelings, no backstabbing and eloquence.

"You always have to be nice no matter the circumstance, make sure you're keeping you etiquette, sitting straight, speak properly to specific people and have etiquette in the way you eat,” Madisyn said.

"Posture was the hardest thing. I had to watch it the whole time.”

Enjoying modelling for the connections of meeting different people, the young model's back up plan is to be a journalist or lawyer, but hopes to make a career from modelling.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet, I'm still piecing it together being the second best in Australia,” Madisyn said.