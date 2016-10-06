'Light at end of tunnel': Gladstone business taste's boom

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Grand opening of Fresh Fix Café on Goondoon St.

FOR A town going through a serious economic downturn, the Gladstone region has seen plenty of businesses open in the past month and businesses set to move here.

The majority of them are restaurants, cafes and food outlets.

A few include Nancy's Shop & Take-away on Toolooa St, Fresh Fix opposite Hogs Breath Cafe on Goondoon St, The Dock at East Shores and The Hook and Chook at the Night Owl Centre.

Restaurants new to Gladstone include Burger Urge, which is set to be built where BWS is at Stockland, between Jamaica Blue and Stockland.

The Burger Urge franchise will open its 19th store in Gladstone and is known for its crazy but delicious burger recipes.

Another restaurant heading to Stockland in Gladstone is Schnitz, renowned for the 29 ways it serves up the perfect schnitzel.

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone owner-broker Shane McLeod said the reason for it was confidence.

"Gladstone has had a tough four years but people are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and are becoming more confident in Gladstone, " he said.

"And for businesses renting commercial premises it makes sense to lock in a lease at a cheaper price."