Gladstone locals score jobs

MOST people in Gladstone would know someone in town who has lost a job or is struggling to find one.

And although it has been tough in regional Queensland with the slump in commodity prices and the downturn in the resources sector, the unemployment and youth unemployment levels in our region continue to go down.

In the past 12 months the youth jobless rate for the Fitzroy region, which includes places like Gladstone and Rockhampton, dropped 5.7% to 8.7%. The state average is currently sitting at slightly more than 13%.

STAYING ACTIVE: Last year’s winning team from Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun in the 10,000 Steps program – Steve Askew, Stephen Bird, Terry Cartwright and Shaun French. CONTRIBUTED CHRISSY HARRIS

In an effort to get kids into the workforce, the Queensland Government has been trying to "transition" the state towards a "post-mining boom economy".

To improve the situation Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the Palaszczuk government had doubled the payroll tax rebate for apprentices and trainees from 25% to 50% and poured $100 million into a "Back to Work" regional jobs package.

"(The package) aims to support up to 8000 jobs in regional Queensland and includes payments of $10,000 for employers who hire an unemployed worker, rising to $15,000 for the long-term unemployed," Mr Pitt said.

In 12 months the general unemployment rate in Fitzroy has dropped 1.8% to 5.8% and participation rates have climbed above the state average of 65.2% to hit 69.4%.