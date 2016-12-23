Gladstone film named in top 10 best Aussie films

Gladstone film festival director Luke Graham and 800 Words star Melinda Vidler on the VIP couches as the festival gets underway.

IT HAS been a big couple of years for Gladstone's Luke Graham and his film Broke, which was just included in the Guardian Australia's list of the 10 best Aussie produced films this year.

The film, which was one of only two films released this year that recouped its budget ($150,000), also collected a swag of awards from a bevy of international film festivals.

Broke, which premiered in Gladstone in April this year, was filmed over six weeks and was shot entirely on location in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The raw and relatable film takes the viewer smack bang into the heart of Central Queensland and tells the story of a washed up footy hero who gambled his life away and his attempt to turn his life around.

Steve Le Marquand starred in his role as Ben Kelly, the footy hero on a path to redemption, but it was his co-star Claire Van der Boom who collected the Outstanding Lead Actress award at the Manchester Film Festival.

"We're very proud of that little film," Mr Graham said.

"The international market loved it.

"When you don't have millions of dollars, you have to choose the right location.

"The heavy industry in Gladstone is very visual and this is a community that makes things happen.

"Realistically, if we'd had to pay for things we had through that support, the budget would have been half a million dollars."

Graham's production company, Scope Red, was finalising the cast on its next feature film, which will in part be shot on the islands off Gladstone.