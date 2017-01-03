Gladstone FIFO worker's New Year suprise

Pippa Jane Stephan was born at 2.11am at Gladstone hospital.Mum: Sarah StephanDad: Jared StephanSiblings: Lilly, 9, Ryan, 6, and Alanna, 4Weight: 4070g

RUSHING to the hospital in the downpour of rain had Jared and Sarah Stephan thinking they weren't going to make it in time to give birth.

"We made a mad dash in and within 45-minutes she was in Sarah's arms,” Mr Stephan said.

Pippa Jane Stephan was born at 2.11 yesterday morning, making her the first baby to be born in a Gladstone hospital for 2017.

The quick labour lasted under two hours but Mr Stephan said contractions started around Christmas.

"There were a few false alarms, Sarah's contractions started two weeks ago,” Mr Stephan said.

Mrs Stephan said Pippa weighed about four kilograms at birth and was a posterior baby that eventually turned.

"I had a water birth, it was still painful but not as painful as a 'dry' birth,” she said.

"There's a weightlessness you feel and the water supports you.”

The newest addition to the Stephan family, Pippa the fourth child in the family following on from Lilly, 9, Ryan, 6, and Alanna, 4.

The young family have lived in Gladstone for five years and Mr Stephan works away in Darwin in four week blocks.

"I came home two weeks early and made the mad dash back from Darwin because we thought she might come early,” Mr Stephan said.

"I'm trying to get local work and be home with my family, being away four weeks at a time in Darwin is hard.”

While Mr Stephan works away, Mrs Stephan has been studying her degree in education along with caring for her family.

"We're grateful he has a job, it's just so far away,” Mrs Stephan said.

"Sarah has done an excellent job ... she's been fantastic with the kids and me being away and to still study,” Mr Stephan said.

The happy parents say four is their number with no plans for more children.