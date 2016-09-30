Gladstone driver's top eight pet peeves on the road

Gladstone Police have released some tips on how to safely navigate through a roundabout.

GLADSTONE drivers aren't the most well-behaved.

That's according to our Facebook post this week where we asked what's the most commonly broken road rule in our region.

More than 50 comments were sent in by disgruntled drivers who have seen rule breakers too many times on our roads.

Here is the top eight pet peeves Gladstone drivers have on the road:

1. Roundabouts

The pet peeve with roundabouts was mainly about confusion over when to indicate.

"Considering the amount of roundabouts here, I assumed more folk would know how to use them. It appears to be the opposite," Jane Hammond said.

2. Speeding

Drivers have voted speeding as the second most common road rule broken in Gladstone.

Lisa Goodwin said Gladstone-Benaraby Rd was a particularly problematic area.

"I know but I travel this road everyday...the last two mornings I nealy did not make it with car overtaking me on double white lines and with car coming the other way...this morning trucked pulled out of awong dam road without slowing down ...lucky I have good brakes," Lisa Goodwin said.

3. Failing to indicate

This road rule was

4. Stop signs

"It would definitely been the stop sign at Coles. I have not seen anyone ever give way to people coming out of maccas as they should," Simon Timmins said.

5. Tailgating

6. Failing to give way

7. Speeding through amber/orange lights

These lights are meant to caution drivers to slow down. Some of our Facebookers believe Gladstone drivers aren't paying attention to that.

8. Using a mobile phone

Being on the phone either texting or taking a call was voted by more than two people as being the most commonly broken road rule.