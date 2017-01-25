Gladstone had 'whopping' fuel prices in CQ last year: Report

GLADSTONE drivers were filling up with the cheapest unleaded petrol in central Queensland last year, according to new statistics from RACQ.

The motoring body has released its annual fuel report, which says Gladstone had an annual average of 118.5 cents per litre.

The 2016 Annual Fuel Price Report compared Gladstone's prices to Mackay and Rockhampton, and found both other cities were more expensive on average.

This could come as a surprise to Gladstone drivers who have been left feeling "ripped off" at the bowser in the past week with some service stations charging up to 140 cents per litre for unleaded.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Gladstone stood out as having the cheapest fuel in 2016.

In comparison, the cheapest in the state was at Moranbah, with an average of 114.3 cents per litre.

"If we look at the monthly averages, prices dipped to as low as 109cpl in Gladstone last year," Ms Smith said.

"The yearly average was also a whopping 15cpl cheaper than the annual figure from 2015, so it was smiles all round for Gladstone motorists."

The cheapest month to buy fuel in Gladstone last year was March, with the average price 109.5 cents per litre.

The most expensive month was in December, with 128.0 cents per litre, the average.

Ms Smith said in central Queensland, Mackay people were the next best off, followed by those in Rockhampton.

"Mackay motorists paid an average of 119.4cpl last year, while Rocky locals forked out a little bit more, with an average of 122.4cpl," she said.

Ms Smith said while those on the coast were experiencing low prices, it wasn't the same for those further inland.

"There was a jump in the price motorists were coughing up depending on where they lived in central Queensland - for example the average in Emerald was 9cpl more than those in Gladstone, some of this difference (was) due to higher transport costs," she said.

"It's important to remember these prices are averages and you'll always find variation in how much retailers are selling petrol for. To help motorists find the cheapest fuel in regional Queensland, www.RACQ.com now has prices for retailers across the State.

"It's important motorists reward those selling for less, and shop around to avoid breaking the bank every time fill up."

