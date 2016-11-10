Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

WITH less overwhelming readings this week, but still drink driving nonetheless, Gladstone police nabbed three drivers under the influence over the past week.
Including 21-year-old Alanna Rose Bonato who returned a reading of .088%.
She was intercepted by police along the Gladstone Monto Rd at Calliope, fined $500 and lost her license for three months.
Marilyn Gale Green was intercepted along Creek Rd in Tannum Sands and returned a reading of .056%.
She was fined $350 and lost her license for one month.
Lincoln Anthony Charles Richards, 25, returned a reading of .05% when he was pulled over at Calliope on the Bruce Hwy.
He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.