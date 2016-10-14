Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

POLICE OPERATION: Constable Stewart Goodall of the Proserpine Police about to conduct a RBT.Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

A BUSIER week for police ended with seven drink drivers being caught on Gladstone roads.

Including Micheal Grandon McNamara, 41 who returned a reading of more than four times the legal limit, .213%.

Mr McNamara was pulled over along Oaks St and now faces 15 months of probation and a license disqualification of 15 months.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexander Neal Jeynes returned a reading .134% when intercepted by police along Hopper Rd.

Mr Jeynes was fined $950 and out from behind the wheel for 10 months.

David Andrew Hughes returned a reading of .104% along the Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

The 23-year-old was fined $750 and out from behind the wheel for eight months.

Keith Richards Marks, 43, returned a reading of .084% when intercepted along Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

Mr Marks was fined $750 and is disqualified from driving for six months.

Shaun Philip Casey was pulled over along Red Rover Rd when he returned a reading of .072%.

The 35-year-old was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

DRINK DRIVING | GLADSTONE

*Pull the toggle to zoom in on months.

Karen Jane Tiplady, 45, returned a reading a reading .071% when she was pulled over Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.

Ms Tiplady was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for one month.

And lastly, Jonathan Daniel Mark, 30, was pulled over on Riverstone Rise Blvd in Boyne Island when he returned a reading .062%.

Mr Mark was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.