Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

A BUSIER week for police ended with seven drink drivers being caught on Gladstone roads.
Including Micheal Grandon McNamara, 41 who returned a reading of more than four times the legal limit, .213%.
Mr McNamara was pulled over along Oaks St and now faces 15 months of probation and a license disqualification of 15 months.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexander Neal Jeynes returned a reading .134% when intercepted by police along Hopper Rd.
Mr Jeynes was fined $950 and out from behind the wheel for 10 months.
David Andrew Hughes returned a reading of .104% along the Dawson Hwy in Calliope.
The 23-year-old was fined $750 and out from behind the wheel for eight months.
Keith Richards Marks, 43, returned a reading of .084% when intercepted along Dawson Hwy in Calliope.
Mr Marks was fined $750 and is disqualified from driving for six months.
Shaun Philip Casey was pulled over along Red Rover Rd when he returned a reading of .072%.
The 35-year-old was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.
DRINK DRIVING | GLADSTONE
*Pull the toggle to zoom in on months.
Karen Jane Tiplady, 45, returned a reading a reading .071% when she was pulled over Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.
Ms Tiplady was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for one month.
And lastly, Jonathan Daniel Mark, 30, was pulled over on Riverstone Rise Blvd in Boyne Island when he returned a reading .062%.
Mr Mark was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.