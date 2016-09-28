29°
Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Sarah Barnham
| 28th Sep 2016 11:50 AM Updated: 12:04 PM

IT'S a sharp drop from the past weeks' numbers, with Gladstone police only intercepting two drink drivers on Gladstone roads.

A trend of at least six or more drink drivers has been occurring over the past month, but a sudden drop means Gladstone drivers are getting the message.

However, David Charles Ross, 37 didn't get the message in time, when he was intercepted by police on Dunn St in Biloela.

Mr Ross returned a reading of .163%, was fined $1850 and is out from behind the wheel for nine months.

Nineteen-year-old Samuel Anthony Kurtin returned a reading of .103% when he was intercepted on Lord St.

Mr Kurtin was fined $650 and lost his license for five months.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breath test, drink drivers, dui, gladstone, police

