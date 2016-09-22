Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

GLADSTONE drivers racked up some hefty fines on the roads last week, after police intercepted six driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kayla Jane Skrinnikoff, 19 was fined $1000 and is out from behind the wheel for six months after police intercepted her on Roseberry St.

She returned a reading of more than three times the legal limit, .162%.

22-year-old Benjamin Sione March returned a reading of .175% when intercepted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

He was fined $1050 and is disqualified from driving for eight months.



When intercepted by police on Dawson Rd, Victoria Marie McPherson returned a reading of .08%.

The 46-year-old was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Benjamin Joseph Bloomfield, 35 had been intercepted by police on Hampton Dr in Tannum Sands when he returned a reading of .077%.

He was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for one month.

32-year-old Nicholas Peter Trost returned a reading of .065% when he was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

He was fined $350 and is disqualified from driving for one month.

Richard John Steel was intercepted by police on the Gladstone Benaraby Rd when he returned a reading of .06%.

The 51-year-old was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for one month.