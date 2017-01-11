32°
Gladstone drink driver dobs himself in

Emily Burley
| 11th Jan 2017 12:06 PM
A GLADSTONE man has inadvertently dobbed himself in for drink driving.

Unlike most people caught under the influence, Kahn Matthew Hood wasn't even in the car.

He and his partner wound up drinking at a local hotel on December 11 last year, after checking out a couple of Christmas parties.

Hood took the keys from his partner, believing she was the more drunk of the pair, and drove them home.

He escaped being pulled over along the way, but still ended up being charged.

Hood called police a short time later in relation to a family matter, and they visited his house.

Suspecting he was drunk, police asked Hood how they'd arrived home and he admitted to driving.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence, and was fined $650, with his licence suspended for three months.

Magistrate Melanie Ho noted Hood's good record, and said the circumstances that led him to court were "unusual”.

When is it drink driving?

According to police, a person can be breath tested if police reasonably suspect they were drink driving in the past three hours.

This may be when attending a home following a crash, or in more unusual circumstances, like in Hood's case.

It's an offence to be over the legal limit when driving or in charge of a vehicle, even if a person isn't behind the wheel.

This can include supervising learner drivers, being in a car park or driveway, or sleeping it off in the car with the keys in the ignition - even if it's to avoid driving home drunk.

Driving refers to any time a person is in control of the movement and direction of a vehicle.

Being in charge of a vehicle is much more broad.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

