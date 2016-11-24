36°
Gladstone dad wants 12 kids, but mum gets last say

Ross Irby
| 24th Nov 2016 4:42 PM
HAPPY TIMES: Holly and Dave Lemalu welcomed the birth of daughter Sefina as did their four children Malaki, 7, Yasmin 14, Ilariah, 4, and Uili 9.
HAPPY TIMES: Holly and Dave Lemalu welcomed the birth of daughter Sefina as did their four children Malaki, 7, Yasmin 14, Ilariah, 4, and Uili 9.

CHEERFUL and easy going Gladstone dad and police officer Dave Lemalu, many years ago told his then girlfriend, he wanted a dozen children.

Now married, his wife Holly thought she had since successfully negotiated her way out of the prospect of living through a decade of pregnancies but this week the Kin Kora couple celebrated the birth of their fifth child, a daughter.

Sefina Ahmelle Lemalu was born at 3.44am on Thursday, November 24 at Gladstone Hospital, and weighed 3.6kg.

There were plenty of beaming smiles all around the family as their children Yasmin, 14, Uili, 9, Malaki, 7, and Ilariah, 4, met their new sister for the first time just hours after her birth.

Sefina's birth meant a break from school and they love being a big family.

Holly is a teachers' aid and the lively family has lived in Gladstone for five years.

"She will meet me at the half-way point. One to go,” joked Dave as he contemplated letting his wife off the hook.

Their romance began online and the couple first met in Christchurch in New Zealand when Holly ventured over on a visit from Queensland.

It's now a family joke that while it was Dave's photo, the terrific, maybe too good to be true profile that went online at the time, was actually that of his mate.

Despite Dave getting busted for his antics they immediately hit it off and he moved across the ditch to live in Queensland soon after.

So despite the profile being a tad off centre "I'm still with him” laughs Holly.

"He followed me back a few weeks later and never left,” she said.

After completing his police training they now regard themselves as 'Gladstonites' and have been living here for the past five years.

