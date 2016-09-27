Gladstone dad allegedly smashed mum's head into baby's cot

A DAD accused of choking his partner while she held their infant child has been refused bail by a Gladstone magistrate.

The man, 24, is charged with two counts of choking, strangulation and suffocation under new domestic violence legislation that carries a maximum seven-year jail term.

Already on bail for the first serious incident, he was charged with the new offence on September 22.

He also faces charges of assault, obstructing police, and contravening a domestic violence order.

DV. Gladstone Observer

Police opposed bail, alleging the dad grabbed his partner's throat with one hand while she was holding their child and applied pressure to her throat.

He let go but the woman told police he slapped her face many times and punched her in the chest.

In the second alleged assault the dad is accused of placing his hand around her throat for 30 seconds while squeezing.

She ran when he let go but says he grabbed her hair, smashing her head into a cot where their infant was asleep. While wrestling, police say he punched her numerous times.

When he picked up the child she tried to stop him but alleges he pushed her into a glass door and she fell on to a piano.

While holding the child he allegedly punched her in the mouth chipping a tooth. Lawyer Jun Pepito said the man had been drinking alcohol when an argument took place.

In his bail submission Mr Pepito said the degree of injury was not so significant that a substantial jail term would be imposed.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke refused bail, saying there would not be sufficient conditions to alleviate concerns. The matters were adjourned to a higher court.

ROSS IRBY