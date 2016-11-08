Gladstone cruise ship ambassador roles up for grabs

The pride the Gladstone Cruise Ship Welcome Ambassadors have for our region is tangible. Pictured: The second P&O cruise ship Pacific Jewel arrives in Gladstone, the ship has sailed from Sydney and has 2000 passengers onboard. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

Helen Whitmore, Gayle Young and Jenny Bourke are part of the program.

Ms Whitmore said the reason they were all involved is because it promoted the region.

"It's wonderful to welcome the people off the ship,” she said. "I've done cruises myself and it's so different to have someone welcoming you rather than getting off the ship and not knowing anything.”

Ms Young said she was passionate about Gladstone, which was the reason she was involved.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited are running a course today, to train more than 80 people, to become ambassadors.

Tourism and business development executive officer Karen Sweeney said Gladstone's ambassadors were known as giving one of the best welcomes in Australia.

Ms Sweeney said five ships were expected in Gladstone between now and June next year. The next arrival is the Pacific Eden on December 20.

"With plenty of ships coming in between now and the end of June, we need to attract some new ambassadors and keep that energy going with our current ambassadors,” she said.

Ms Bourke, who was born in Gladstone, said she loved showing off her place. "You get to meet people from all over the world too” she said.