Gladstone criminals behind the re-construction of popular centre

WORKING TOGETHER: Tanyalla Recreation and Conference Centre complex managers David and Jenny Wilson say without the help of those serving community service orders, the building wouldn't look this great.

FOR up to nine years, criminals have played a huge role in the reconstruction of the Tanyalla Recreation and Conference Centre at Boyne Island.

Sent to serve out their community service orders from court, complex managers David and Jenny Wilson said the help they had received from various offenders had been the best help they could ask for.

The Wilson's have been working on rebuilding the organisation with construction, renovations, painting, gardening and more, and have been able to almost complete the job after nearly a decade thanks to help of those serving CSOs.

In fact the church-going family has struck a number of otherwise unlikely friendships.

"A common perception is that those who are served with a CSO just won't do it,” Mr Wilson said.

"But here at the centre we have had so much luck with people doing such fantastic jobs, and met some people with some interesting stories.

"Not only do CSOs help the community and organisations like Tanyalla, but the person will walk away with brand new skills and even some friends.

"We try and use it as a mentoring program, and have seen fantastic results.”

Mr Wilson said there have been many jobs, he as a handyman, would not have been able to do by himself.

"We have 33 rooms here and almost all have been renovated,” he said.

"From re-flooring, painting, scaffolding, re-putting in ceilings, moving furniture, and so much more.”

While not all those with service orders leave with successful endings, Mr Wilson said a lot of people enjoyed working at Tanyalla.

"One girl learned to sew patchwork, another two lads got to repaint a balcony and had a ball,” he said.

"In fact, we had two mates at one stage, while we started with just one, the first guy who started at Tanyalla told his mate to request community service at Tanyalla because he had fun.

Mr Wilson said the rennovations were needed at the centre because it was almost 100-years-old.

"Without the help of these people who have CSO's, it just wouldn't look the way it does and we are very grateful,” he said. "A whole variety of community groups, schools and residents use the hall.”