'Is it a sign?' Couple commit to wedding before meteor strike

Richard and Lynda Roundhill heard the boom and felt the tremor during Monday night's event.

AFTER the initial scare of a loud "explosion" sound, Lynda Roundhill cracked a joke about the meteor mystery in Gladstone.

The Toolooa resident, who lives with her husband-to-be Richard Roundhill and has already changed her name, heard the loud bang, just like thousands of other Gladstone residents on Monday night.

"That day we announced on Facebook that we'll be getting married," Ms Roundhill said, getting to the tail end of her gag.

"So I made a joke after it happened, I post on Facebook saying tonight there was a meteor in Gladstone, is that a sign? I think I almost got out of the (the wedding)," she joked.

They agreed it was the talk of the town on social media. Her husband-to-be was on the computer when the "sonic boom" hit Gladstone.

Mr Roundhill said it reminded him of living in Mt Isa where he worked in the mines with regular underground explosions.

He said the house shook for up to five seconds. He was on his computer at the time, and Ms Roundhill was brushing her teeth.

"I have lived places there they've done underground explosions and that feeling last night was just the same," he said.

Ms Roundhill said she had an "awful fright" from the booming sound.

"I thought it was fireworks or a gun shot," she said.

"Straight after, I hopped straight on Facebook to see what had happened, and everyone was talking about it," she said.

Another resident who took to Facebook to find out more was Boyne Island man Mitch McGregor.

Hundreds of people responded to his post on Boyne Tannum Classifieds asking if anyone else felt the tremor.

"I thought the kids were bashing the front windows, I went out the front and my neighbour came flying out in his jocks thinking the same thing," he said.

"I ran outside ready to have a go at the kids."