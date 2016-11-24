Gladstone could face housing shortage next 2 years: agent

BOOM AND BUST: Ray White's John Fieldus says Gladstone has the goods to handle a surge in the population.

HAVING dealt with a boom that had an extra 14,000 workers flood into Gladstone, Ray White principle John Fieldus said Gladstone had the infrastructure and mettle to deal with another surge in the population.

Although he didn't think the population would grow to the extent the council was projecting, 111,690 by 2031, he said even in the current climate new houses were needed to keep up with demand.

He said since January rental vacancies had dropped by 200 and warned that within two years Gladstone may get "caught out the other way” with a housing shortage.

"Traditionally I've seen in Gladstone 500 to 800 houses built here every year...during the boom it was at about 1400-1600 houses and that's what we've got to suck up at the moment.”

"But within two years we could very well have a bit of housing shortage.”

Although Mr Fieldus thought there was a need for renewal in the city centre, he didn't think building more unit towers was the way to go.

"They're not natural to country towns and they acted more like Bechtel motels...but certainly smaller blocks that are closer to the city (could help accommodate population growth).”

"I don't see people gravitating to unit living. "People want lifestyle...and if you spread the growth over 15 years then I think there is no problem of capability, the town can handle it.”