Gladstone could be in the firing line of 'devastating' earthquake

SHAKE IT OFF: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake near Fraser Island has been felt in the South Burnett.

IT'S only a matter of time before Bundaberg is struck by an earthquake big enough to cause buildings and bridges to collapse.

That's the warning from CQ University's lead earthquake seismologist, Mike Turnbull, and it could be a concern for the Gladstone region.

Mr Turnbull said the problem scientists faced was a lack of funding to research the significance of smaller quakes which have the potential to lead to quakes on a much larger and more devastating scale.

Mr Turnbull believes monitoring the smaller quakes will give a better idea of where the next big one could strike - and he says Gin Gin could be in the firing line.

"You can't just look at the large earthquakes around Australia, it's the small ones," he said.

"In the decades prior to the larger ones reactivating, areas start producing small earthquakes just like it has been doing here."

Mr Turnbull, who is also the Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader, said the region was the earthquake capital of Queensland and eventually another big one would hit.

"There is some evidence that the energy from the earthquakes in the Mount Perry area is migrating," he said.

This puts Gin Gin in the path of destruction, Mr Turnbull said.

Geoscience Australia, the Federal Government's geophysical authority, is responsible for monitoring and analysing earthquakes.

However it only records earthquakes higher than 3.5 on the Richter scale.

"In the decade before 2015 the GA earthquake catalogue for the region within 300km of Bundaberg lists only 13 events, ranging from 2.0 to 4.4," Mr Turnbull said.

Yet over the same period the CQSRG reported more than 160 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 0.0 to 4.4.

"I believe we need to monitor for low magnitude earthquakes more so we know where they are occurring," he said.

"This data will give us statistical information and we can use it in the future and if we see a pattern, just like we have in Mount Perry, we can prepare.

"We'd see that we are getting a build-up of small earthquakes starting to happen more and more often."

He said the area was capable of producing large and damaging earthquakes and one in a 30km radius of Bundaberg would be catastrophic.

"It may not happen in my lifetime," he said.

"But we can't afford to think about earthquakes in human lifetimes - earthquakes don't occur in generational times they occur in hundreds or tens of thousands of years and it's just a matter of waiting long enough and a big one will occur."

He said the government was being foolish by not taking notice of the information on hand.

Mr Turnbull said monitoring small quakes would be expensive but the cost of ignoring the problem would be greater.